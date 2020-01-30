A-Rod, Fox Sports Supports donate thousands to Miami-Dade’s Boys and Girls Club

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Ahead of Super Bowl 54, Fox Sports is taking the time to make a super contribution toward a South Florida organization.

Former MLB player Alex Rodriguez presented a $200,000 donation on behalf of Fox Sports Supports to Miami-Dade’s Boys and Girls Club in Coconut Grove.

The contribution is part of their new Game Changer Fund.

It also hits home for A-Rod who is not only a board member of the club but it’s also where he spent most of his childhood.

“If it wasn’t for the club and being here as kind of my second parent, because I grew up in a single parent home, I wouldn’t be here where I am today,” said Alex Rodriguez, “so it’s not a nice thing we’re doing; it’s an obligation because of the debt that we owe to the community. It’s our duty to pay it forward, and Fox is doing a beautiful thing here today.”

The money will go toward providing audio-visual equipment and education space for kids at the club.

