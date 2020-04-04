A Florida county is reminding people to maintain a distance of at least one alligator between each other

(CNN) — Officials all over the country can’t stop emphasizing the importance of practicing social distancing to slow down the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now leaders in Leon County, Florida, are giving people an interesting visual to help them maintain the proper distance from others.

“This is a reminder that during COVID 19, please remember to keep at least 1 large alligator between you and everyone else at all times,” Leon County said on Facebook.

The coronavirus has infected more than 1.1 million people and killed more than 60,000 worldwide. As of Saturday afternoon, Florida had more than 11,000 cases and at least 170 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

To slow the spread, officials are enforcing stay-at-home orders and urging citizens to practice social distancing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes social distancing as “remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.”

This is because when someone coughs or sneezes, small drops of liquid spray from their nose or mouth. If you’re standing too close, you can breathe in the droplets, which may contain the coronavirus if the person coughing is infected, according to the World Health Organization.

Other ways to visualize 6 feet include imagining two golden retrievers, the width of an average sedan, a sofa, a dining room table, or the length of a mattress.

