1 transported after crash in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - One victim has been transported to the hospital after a serious crash in Coconut Creek.

Rescue crews responded to the scene along Coconut Creek Parkway and Lyons Road early Monday morning.

7News cameras captured a car wrapped around a tree.

The Jaws of Life had to be used to free the driver from the vehicle.

The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.