Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood welcomed the arrival of fall with brews and delicious food.

The ninth annual Sam Adams Octoberfest was held this weekend at the Wynwood Marketplace, located at 2230 N.W. 2nd Ave.

The free event, which was open to revelers of all ages, featured some of the best seasonal beers, along with live music, games and a wide array of dining options. It ended Sunday at 8 p.m.

