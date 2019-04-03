9K runners and walkers to participate in annual Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of runners and walkers are set to participate in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run.

The annual run is set to take over the Fort Lauderdale streets, Thursday.

Around 9,000 runners and walkers from nearly 300 companies are expected to gather at Huizenga Plaza in Bubier Park along East Las Olas Boulevard.

The race begins at 6:45 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m.

Some streets along the route have already been closed. To find a complete list of road closures, please click here.

