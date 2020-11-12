96-year-old WWII veteran shares how he gives back by volunteering with United Way of Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A World War II veteran has been on the ultimate mission to help others. He has been volunteering with the United Way of Broward to provide assistance for the thousands who once fought for our country.

“Veterans often find a way to keep serving their communities after the uniforms have been away,” said 96-year-old Sid Rosenblatt.

He was sure to find his own way of giving back.

“From pro bono legal work to economic help, in any way conceivable,” Rosenblatt said. “It just makes me feel good inside to be able to do these things and to work with other guys and women who feel the same way.”

Rosenblatt has been volunteering for the United Way of Broward for almost seven years.

He shared his mission with 7News.

“It’s been a labor of love,” he said. “I’ve been able to go down to the various nursing homes, giving out backpacks, turkeys at Thanksgiving, and now, looking forward to giving meals to our fellow veterans who are desperately in need. I found that if one veteran talks to another, we understand each other. There’s a common bond.”

Rosenblatt has the passion for service in his blood.

“Whether you served in the kitchen or on the battlefield, be proud that you carried the rank of veteran,” he said. “You have earned it.”

Understanding the reality of post-war life, giving back is how he gets by.

Whether it’s speaking to young children or spending time with a fellow veteran, Rosenblatt hopes to instill the knowledge of what he and his fellow countrymen did all those years ago.

“No matter what Sid has going on in his life, he’s always a dedicated volunteer,” said United Way of Broward Mission United Director Sybill Allsion.

Don’t let his age fool you.

When asked how long he plans to continue volunteering, he said, “As long as I possibly can.”

Because of the pandemic, he has been unable to spend time with children in person, but he said he and Mission United plan to record videos to send to the schools to keep the knowledge going.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.