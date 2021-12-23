PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a driver in Pembroke Pines earlier this month, and they’ve released the 911 calls from that night as the investigation continues.

911 caller: “They just shot up a car right in front of me.”

911 caller: “I’m on Pines Boulevard, actually right in front of Memorial Manor.”

Pembroke Pines Police responded to the scene near Memorial Manor off Douglas Road and Pines Boulevard on Dec. 13, at around 10:45 p.m.

Frequent calls came up on dispatchers’ lines.

One 911 caller made sure that everyone else was OK.

911 caller: “You didn’t get shot right? Check your shoulder, do you have something on your shoulder? Is that blood?”

Another caller thought he was the target.

911 caller: “I thought they were shooting at my truck, but when I look, they shot at the car.”

Other callers described the scene and the dark colored BMW that, police said, crashed after it was shot into.

911 caller: “It looks like there were gunshot bullets in the back.”

Witnesses came across the car, riddled with bullets, to find the injured driver.

911 caller: “How many people are injured?”

Caller: “One person. He’s not breathing. He’s shot and not breathing.”

Others even coming to the driver’s aid.

911 caller: “There’s a doctor from the hospital. From the ER, who was on the way home and stopped.”

Despite the rush to help the victim, the victim died on the scene.

Eventually, police arrived on the scene to begin the investigation.

911 caller: “OK, look, there’s a whole bunch of cops here now, OK?”

Dispatcher: “OK, so the police are there?”

911 caller: “Yeah, police are here.”

Dispatcher: “All right, no problem. Go ahead and speak with them.”

Police believe the two involved knew each other, and that it doesn’t appear to be a random act or road rage.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

