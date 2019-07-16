911 calls released of fatal road rage shooting in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police have released the 911 calls of a fatal road rage shooting that resulted in two deaths.

According to police, 41-year-old Keith Byrne was shot by 22-year-old Andre Sinclair after he accidentally cut off the vehicle Sinclair was riding in near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Southwest Eighth Street on June 7.

Police said Sinclair’s girlfriend was driving the car with a child in the back seat at the time of the shooting.

Meanwhile, officials said Byrne was on the phone with a friend at the time and told him he was going to apologize to the other driver.

“I was on the phone with a friend of mine, and I know he was somewhere in Broward, and he tells me that he cut somebody off accidentally,” said Byrne’s friend in the 911 call. “He was going to apologize, and then I heard gunfire, and he said, ‘Dude, I’ve been shot. I’ve been shot,’ and then I heard murmuring, and he was unresponsive.”

Sinclair’s girlfriend said she unsuccessfully tried to calm Sinclair down, who opened fire at Byrne.

“We were coming down, and I was driving with my boyfriend, and this person cut us off, and he got upset, and I was like, ‘Just leave it alone’ because we have our baby in the car, and I was like, ‘It’s not a big deal,'” she said in the 911 call. “The light had turned to red, and he just got mad, and I tried to stop him, but he just jumped out of the car and shot the guy.”

Investigators said Byrne, who was also armed, fired back at Sinclair in self-defense.

Byrne died at the scene, while Sinclair later died at the hospital.

Police said Sinclair was the aggressor and would have faced charges had he survived.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.