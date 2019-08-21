911 calls released in murder of Boca Raton librarian

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released the 911 calls following the murder of a librarian inside her Boca Raton home.

Boca Raton Police released the recordings, Wednesday.

David Gonzalez, the accused murder’s coworker, could be heard frantically asking for help after finding the crime scene at around 9 a.m., Monday.

The 911 operator asked Gonzalez, “What’s the problem?”

“I need somebody. I need the police here,” Gonzalez replied.

The 911 operator asked, “What happened?”

“I don’t know,” Gonzalez replied.

Police said delivery man Jorge Dupre Lachazo is responsible for 75-year-old Evelyn Udell’s gruesome death.

Gonzalez discovered the scene inside of the home and called 911.

The 911 operator asked, “Are you hurt?”

“No. Somebody help,” Gonzalez replied.

Investigators said Udell had ordered a washer and dryer from Best Buy, but after the appliances arrived, she wound up in danger.

“Somebody what? I need to know what’s wrong,” the 911 operator said.

“I don’t know. I wasn’t … I was the delivery. I was working the delivery for this house, and then I heard a lot of … a lot of … a lot of screaming inside, and then when I go inside, I saw the lady on the floor,” Gonzalez said.

“OK,” the 911 operator acknowledged.

Police said Gonzalez had stepped out to make a call, and for an unknown reason, Lachazo went on the attack.

“Did something happen to you because you’re crying? I don’t understand,” the 911 operator said.

“Yea … There’s somebody…,” Gonzalez stuttered.

“So you need paramedics not the police? That’s what I’m trying to figure out,” the 911 operator said.

“Yea,” Gonzalez replied.

The 911 operator asked, “And they’re breathing though, right?”

Police said the 21-year-old Lachazo then took off in the delivery truck.

Responding officers and paramedics arrived not long after and found Udell badly beaten.

“They found the woman, not only with a head injury and unconscious, but on fire,” Boca Raton Police spokesperson Mark Economou said.

Police eventually tracked down Lachazo, and they said he admitted to hitting Udell and dousing her with acetone before setting her on fire.

He faces several charges including first-degree murder.

However, police said they are not sure why the attack happened.

“Was it a fight? Was it a robbery? Was it something else that happened? We don’t know,” Economou said.

While Lachazo awaits his fate, Udell’s family said her wake has been scheduled for 10 a.m., Thursday.

