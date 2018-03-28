911 calls released in fatal shooting at Coral Gables gym

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released calls for help made during last year’s shooting at a packed Equinox gym at the Shops at Merrick Park.

The release of the 911 calls comes months after a fired fitness trainer went on a deadly rampage at the upscale shopping center in Coral Gables.

Caller 1: “Someone went shooting in the Equinox of Coral Gables.”

Operator: “Somebody went where?”

Caller 1: “I don’t know what’s happening.”

According to police, this started as a workplace dispute which ended up claiming three lives in April 2017.

Caller 2: “My wife is at the Equinox in Coral Gables, and she just called me hysterically crying. She said that somebody went in and got shot behind the counter. And then she hung up.”

Operator: “I have police and fire on the way. Is your wife injured, sir?”

Caller 2: “I don’t know. I can’t get ahold of her now. She’s just called and the call hung up. And I’m trying to call her and it goes to voicemail.”

Loved ones of people who were at the gym also called police upon hearing about the situation.

Caller 3: “My mom is there, and I don’t know what’s happening.”

Operator: “Ma’am, take a deep breath.”

Investigators said the shooter, identified as 33-year-old Abeku Wilson, had been fired. He then returned to the gym and fatally shot his managers, identified as 35-year-old Janine Ackerman of Miami and 42-year-old Marios Hortis of Miami Beach.

Police said Wilson then took his own life.

The Miami-Dade Police Department has also released surveillance video inside the mall, which showed people running for their lives.

