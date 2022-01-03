WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - The frantic calls to 911 for help have been released after witnesses saw six children get hit by a car in Wilton Manors. Two of those children died and four continue fighting for their lives.

Just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 27, a hit-and-run driver struck six children in the area of Northwest 24th Street and Ninth Avenue.

Six-year-old Andrea Fleming and 5-year-old Paris Kylie Jones did not survive.

Witnesses called 911 immediately to report what they saw.

Caller: “Stay with me mama, Stay with me mama. No, not that I know of. She’s there. There’s another one, it’s five. Underneath the car.”

911 dispatcher: “What’s the address?”

Caller: “911, please. We’re on Powerline [Road]. We’ve got like four or five kids just hit by a car.”

911 dispatcher: “OK, what is your name?”

Caller: “We need the help right now. Right now.”

911 dispatcher: “OK, what is your name, sir?”

Caller: “More than five kids just hit by a car.”

911 dispatcher: “OK, tell me exactly what happened, sir.”

Caller: “I can’t explain nothing right now. Just send someone right now. Send the ambulance right now. We don’t have no time for that.”

Deputies later arrested 27-year-old Sean Charles Greer.

He is accused of speeding around a Broward Transit bus, losing control, and overcorrecting onto a driveway where the children were walking with an adult relative.

He never stopped to render aid to the victims but instead fled the scene.

Greer faces a list of charges, including two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, tampering with evidence and driving with a suspended license. He was also on probation for burglary of a dwelling in Broward County.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Jones’ family to help with funeral arrangements and other expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

Another GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of Andrea Fleming. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

