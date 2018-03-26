911 calls released from Hialeah home break-in

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have released the call a mother made to 911 as she hid with her baby while intruders broke into her Hialeah home.

The frightened mother, who did not want to be identified, hid in a bedroom with her 3-month-old son when she called police back on Feb. 7.

Caller: “They’re gonna kill me.”

Operator: “Do you know this person?”

Caller: “No.”

Home surveillance video caught the subjects running near West Fourth Lane and 53rd Street.

Operator: “Can you lock yourself inside a room?”

Caller: “Yes, I’m in the bedroom with my baby. Please, please hurry up, please.”

The victim quieted her voice when she realized the subjects had broken in.

Caller: “They’re inside. They’re inside. They’re inside.”

Operator: “They are inside? They are inside the house?”

Caller: “Yes.”

The operator tried to calm the victim down as she started to panic.

Caller: “Oh my God.”

Operator: “Make sure your room is locked, momma. OK?”

Caller: “It’s locked.”

Operator: “Just try to calm down, OK? You are doing fine. Don’t cry, please. You’re doing fine, so listen to what I am trying to tell you.”

Police were able to get to the Hialeah house in time and capture the subjects.

Freddy Dilogene, police said was in the getaway car. The two other subjects, Elijan Harrell and Walter Washington, fled the scene on foot, but police later caught up with them.

7News spoke with the victim later in February, after the break-in.

“The first thing that came to my mind was my son and to call 911,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it was happening.”

She said she was thankful to the 911 operator. “The 911 operator – she was amazing. She told me they’re on scene before I even heard any sirens,” the mother said.

Operator: “They have subjects in custody. OK, you can explain all that to the officer when they get there to you.”

Caller: “They’re gonna come and get me?”

Operator: “Yes, don’t worry.”

“You’re just robbering into someone’s house. They were trying to steal my belongings,” the victim said. “They’re not good civilians.”

