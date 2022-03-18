FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - 911 calls have been released giving new insight as a Broward County transit bus driver took quick action pulling into the Fort Lauderdale Police Headquarters after a deadly shooting on board.

911 Caller #1: “There’s a bus going the wrong way on the eastbound lanes, almost ran into me and a lot of cars.”

911 Caller #2: “There was a city bus driving westbound in the eastbound lanes.”

The move was actually heroic. Amalgamated Transit Union credits its driver, Gwendolyn Whitfield, for her bravery during Thursday’s bus shooting.

“Her quick actions, I am sure, saved lives,” said Acting Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Luis Alvarez of the bus driver.

“The man’s bleeding,” said a woman in a cellphone video.

Cell phone video showed the moments the bus came to a stop with passengers stepping off in disbelief at what just happened.

Police arrested 34-year-old Jamal Meyers who, they said, loaded his gun twice, fired 21 shots on board, shooting four people, killing two of them.

Police identified the deceased as Danny Colon and Gregory Campbell.

7Skyforce flew above as Meyers surrendered to police.

“Officers came out with weapons drawn, screaming at him, and guy came off the bus with his hands in the air,” said Troy Winston, a witness.

From nearby surveillance video, the bus could be seen driving west on Broward Boulevard, crossing into the eastbound lanes colliding with an SUV and taxi before pulling into the police station.

“I thought I was crazy, but I thought I heard a shot,” said Darnell Coles, a witness. “I was riding in a taxi, and all of a sudden we came to a stop, and then I look, and the bus was coming towards us.”

Police quickly surrounded the bus.

“Officers were actively administering medical care to the individuals that have been shot on the bus,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan.

Police found one of the victims dead on board.

The other three victims were transported to Broward Health, where a second victim died.

Broward County Mayor Michael Udine said in part, “I wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families. This type of violence has no place in our society.”

“He was very shaken up, and he’s in a lot of pain right now,’” said Tiffany Hunters, whose brother was injured.

Hunters’ brother was also hurt while driving the taxi that collided with the bus.

“He said he was riding in the taxi, and he saw the bus coming towards the taxi, and when the bus came towards him and hit them, he say he was in shock,” said Hunters.

As police work to learn why Meyers did this, 7News has learned that this isn’t his first run-in with law enforcement, with a rap sheet dating back to 2007 for charges including burglaries, grand theft and eluding police.

Meyers is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Police have yet to release the names of the other victims.

