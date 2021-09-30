MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Calls for emergency help have been released days after a plane crashed on a South Florida roadway.

Onlookers picked up their phones to call for help, as a pilot and passenger needed to be rescued after their flight came to a crashing end in Miramar.

“911, what’s the address of the emergency?” a dispatcher asked.

“An airplane just crashed in front of me, a small plane,” a caller said.

Calls flooded into 911 call centers Monday night after a small plane crashed.

“It’s a little plane that just crashed into the plaza,” another caller said.

“A plane, there was a plane crash. I believe it hit a few cars,” a third caller said.

“I was driving down Palm Avenue, and the plane, it fell from out the sky. It hit the pole,” a fourth caller said.

The crash happened on a sidewalk of a shopping plaza near Palm Avenue and Miramar Parkway.

According to flight records, the plane, identified as a Cessna Skyhawk, took off from Naples just before 9:30 p.m. and was last seen near Hollywood at around 10:40 p.m.

“Cool Runnings, a plane just crashed into the Cool Runnings,” a fifth caller said, referring to a café in the area.

Fire rescue crews responding to the scene, where they rushed both occupants of the plane to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Investigators said 36-year-old flight instructor Urmila Ravi Shankar and a 23-year-old woman were on board that flight.

People could be heard describing the scene to the dispatcher as the two women on board tried desperately to get out while good Samaritans stepped in to help.

“They’re sitting in it,” another caller said. “I can see some moving. They’re sitting in the plane.”

“People are helping get them out of the plane,” a caller said.

On Tuesday, crews spent several hours taking the plane apart to move it somewhere else to continue investigating why it happened.

One of the women on board suffered multiple fractures.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

