911 calls released after woman gets stuck in SUV dangling from Miami Springs parking garage

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have released several 911 calls for help after a woman became stuck in an SUV dangling from a Miami Springs parking garage.

Officials said the woman’s car was barely hanging on by its hatchback at a garage along the 700 block of South Royal Poinciana Boulevard on April 4.

First responders quickly worked to stabilize the vehicle and pulled the woman out to safety.

Several people called police to report the car had gone over the wall.

“Dade County Police and Fire. What’s the address to the emergency?” the operator could be heard saying in one of the calls.

“Listen, we’re at 700 South Royal Poinciana Boulevard,” the witness said in response. “A car ran over the railing on the second floor parking lot. The person is in the car.”

“OK. Yeah, we have the car already. We’re on the way,” the operator said.

The woman was alone at the time of the incident.

She said she was backing out of the second story parking space when her car lost traction.

Officials said the woman must have put the vehicle in drive at some point, which sent her car over the edge.

