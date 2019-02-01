911 calls of Davie hotel clerk attack released amid search for assailant

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released 911 calls captured the moments after, police said, an armed robber attacked a Davie hotel clerk who fought back and yelled for help.

Surveillance video captured the struggle between the masked subject and the terrified front desk employee at the WoodSpring Suites, located at 5700 Reese Road, off U.S. 595, at around 4 a.m., Dec. 22.

Police said the ordeal lasted for more than five minutes until a hotel guest heard the victim’s screams.

“We heard her screaming, and as we were opening the door to go throw the garbage out, the man actually had his hands on her,” said the guest at the time of the incident.

The clerk then called 911.

“I’m at the front desk. They just tried to rob us,” she said.

“What happened? Tell me what happened,” said the 911 operator.

“I was in the back, and I guess they jumped over the counter and held a gun at me and tried to get into the safe, but I don’t know the number, and then they tried to get into the register,” said the victim.

The security footage shows the assailant grabbing the employee from behind and covering her mouth. Shortly after, the hotel guest is seen walking by the front desk holding a white trash bag.

“We were going down to throw the garbage out and check the weather, and we heard her screaming, and he jumped the counter,” said the guest, “In his hand was a gun. I mean, you saw that in the video. I was more shocked that something like that was happening.”

The robber got away with nothing, taking only the clerk’s sense of security.

“Where are the people now?” the 911 operator asked the victim.

“I don’t know. They jumped over the counter again and left. He had a gun, and I don’t know what to do,” she said as she fought back tears.

The operator calmed the woman down as best he could until police arrived at the scene.

“You’re doing great. You’re doing great, OK?” said the operator. “Just hold on, just hold on.”

The robber remains at large.

If you recognize him or have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

