911 call of fatal Davie gator attack released

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The call made moments after an alligator snatched a woman walking her dogs near a Davie lake has been released.

A memorial has been set up outside of Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park for 47-year-old Shizuka Matsuki, who died on June 8.

Park-goers said Matsuki disappeared while walking her dogs and one person who anonymously called 911 suspected that she was snatched by an alligator.

That phone call was released Thursday.

Caller: “I think an alligator got this lady.”

Dispatcher: “You think an alligator got the lady?”

Caller: “Yeah. Two dogs came running back out to the parking lot. And I walked all the way back to the park and one dog was still hanging out in the water. And I saw a huge alligator.”

Dispatcher: “Did you get any type of description of the lady?”

Caller: “She was wearing dark shorts and a dark shirt.”

The victim’s remains were found in the belly of the 12-foot, 6-inch alligator after a necropsy. Her body was then found several hours later.

The park remains closed, as of Thursday.

The Town of Davie are planning to put up warning signs for park visitors once it reopens.

