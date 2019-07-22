911 calls captures chaos, confusion after blast at Plantation shopping plaza

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released 911 calls captured the chaotic moments following an explosion that leveled part of a shopping plaza in Plantation.

The blast rocked the Market on University strip shopping center, just before 11:30 a.m., on July 6.

Moments later, the 911 calls came pouring in.

“There’s a massive explosion on University and Peters, in the plaza behind the Publix,” said a man in one of the calls.

“The explosion caused the stores all the way across the street — glass is shattered everywhere. Something exploded,” said a woman.

“It looks like the restaurant, the pizza oven right next door had a gas leak, and it exploded,” said a man. “It looks like the pizza oven on the corner.”

That caller then yelled for passersby to seek shelter.

“Everybody, go to your cars and get out!” he said.

“Over in the plaza, the Plantation plaza at 1137 South University,” said a woman, “but there’s, like, the windows blown out of our building on the side.”

“It’s definitely hurt people,” said a man.

In the end, officials said, 23 people were hurt, but no one was killed.

More than two weeks later, businesses remained close. Officials have deemed the building unsafe.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the cause of the blast.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.