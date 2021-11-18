MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Recently released 911 calls captured the chaotic moments in the immediate aftermath of a shooting in Miramar that left a woman dead and sent two others to the hospital.

According to investigators, Monday’s shooting took place after the victims left the Grand Cafe in Pembroke Pines, about three miles away from the restaurant.

The first call to 911 was made from a black Infiniti.

Caller: “We are shot. Somebody shot in my car.”

The caller tried to give the dispatcher her location while realizing her friends were in trouble.

Caller: “You OK?”

Dispatcher: “University and what?”

Caller: “You got shot?”

Woman in car: “I’m bleeding.”

Caller: “She’s bleeding.”

Dispatcher: “OK, I need to know where you’re at.”

They pulled to the side of Pembroke Road, near University Drive.

Caller: “My friend is shot. My friend is shot. Can you please get somebody here?”

Dispatcher: “They’re already on the way, OK? Just stay on the phone with me, OK?”

The victim stayed on the phone while waiting for help and trying to calm her friends.

Caller: “Keep breathing. Don’t think about it. You OK? You OK? Are you OK? There’s two people shot in my car.”

Meanwhile, a second call to 911 was made. This one came in from Davie.

Caller: “Hi, we’re driving. A car is following us. They’re shooting up the car.”

The women in a second Infiniti was traveling on Pine Island Road.

Dispatcher: “Is someone shot?”

Caller: “My friend is shot.”

As they stayed on the phone waiting for police, more screams are heard and what sounds like more gunshots.

Dispatcher: “Do the police see you? Hello?”

Three vehicles were left with bullet holes and shattered glass, and three women were taken to the hospital. One of them didn’t survive.

Police in two jurisdictions are trying to figure out who pulled the trigger and why.

If you have any information regarding who may have been behind the shootings, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and can be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

