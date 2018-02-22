911 call released of domestic disturbance involving Stoneman Douglas shooter

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - For the first time, we’re hearing the voice of the suspected Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter … in a 911 call.

“I kind of got mad, and I started punching walls and stuff, and then a kid… came at me and threw me on the ground.”

That’s the voice of Nikolas Cruz, the man accused of gunning down 17 innocent people, speaking to Palm Beach County 911 operator.

The teenager had called 911 back in November following a fight inside this Lantana home.

Nikolas Cruz to 911: “I don’t know where I am. I’m new to the area.”

Cruz and his 17-year-old brother were living with family friend Roxanne Deschamps, but calls for help were common from the people who took him in.

“Because that’s all he wants is his gun,” said Deschamps, “and that’s all he cares about is his gun, and he bought tons of ammunition, bullets and stuff, and I took it away from him.”

Deschamps met Cruz when they once lived on the same street.

Speaking through a window she told a reporter why he moved in with her in Lantana.

“Because he lived here for a little bit,” she said. “He lived here for a few weeks when his mom passed away.”

Deschamps explained she forbade Cruz to keep guns inside her home.

Then, on the phone with dispatchers on Nov. 28, Deschamps explained her fear about Cruz’s threat to buy more weapons.

Deschamps: “I’m afraid if he comes back, and he has a lot of weapons, and he has a weapon that he is going to get at Dick’s [Sporting Goods] right now because he purchased it.”

The call continued: “He put the gun to the head of his brother before, so this is not the first time, and he did that to his mom, and his mom died.”

But Cruz also called 911 to explain the fight he got into with Deschamps’ son.

Cruz: “… and he started attacking me, and he kicked me out of the house, and he said he was going to gut me.”

Deputies eventually caught up with him at a nearby park, saying he “appeared nervous and calm.”

No charges were filed against Cruz because, the Deschamps told investigators, they felt bad for him because he had just lost his mother.

Deschamps’ son went as far as to hug Cruz to show that they had made up.

