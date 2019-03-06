911 call released after plane crashes into building near Fort Lauderdale Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A newly released 911 call captured the moments after a plane crashed into a condo building near Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The small banner plane crashed into the building just before 12 p.m. on Friday, in the area of Oakland Park Boulevard and A1A.

The pilot who died from the crash was identified as 28-year-old Derek Morgan.

One witnesses of the crash called for help in the newly released 911 call.

“I saw the plane just crash right above me on the 15th floor,” said the witness.

“We got a plane crash in Fort Lauderdale. OK, stay on the line with me, OK?,” said the 911 operator.

“Oh my God,” said the witness.

“Just stay on the line with me, OK?,” said the operator.

The cause of the plane crash is still under investigation.

