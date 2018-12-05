911 call released after fatal Davie collision involving cyclists

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Davie Police Department has released the 911 calls from a fatal collision in November that killed two cyclists and injured several others.

Police said the driver was reportedly distracted at the time when she slammed into a group of about 15 bicyclists along State Road 84, east of Southwest 148th Avenue.

The 33-year-old woman behind the wheel of the black Honda Fit that struck the cyclists stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

Investigators said they did not believe speed, alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

The woman could be heard as one of the voices in the 911 calls looking for help.

“I’m stuck right now. I’m stuck right now. I didn’t even see them,” she said in the call. “I hit a pack of bikers. There’s a bunch of them on the floor. Oh my God, oh my God.”

One of the victims, 53-year-old Denise Marsh, died at the scene of the collision.

Friends of Marsh said she was one of the safest riders they knew.

Marsh leaves behind a husband and two children.

A second victim, Carlos Rodriguez, succumbed to his injuries a day after the crash.

While no arrests have been made, the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.