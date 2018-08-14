911 call of fatal Pompano Beach hit-and-run released amid search for driver

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As authorities work with the community to find a driver who left a man for dead near a Pompano Beach food market, the newly released 911 recording captures the moments the victim called for help.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Frank Ali was struck, possibly by a dark-colored vehicle, outside of Akel Market, near Northwest Fifth Avenue and Sixth Street, June 20.

Despite having sustained serious injures, the victim dialed 911. The recording captures the panic in his voice.

“I got ran over by a car,” he said. “I was sleeping … I got ran over by a van.”

“I have to send the police and the paramedics out, OK?” said the operator. “Are you injured?”

“Yes, ma’am,” Ali replied. “He ran over me.”

After the operator told the victim to stay on the phone, she added, “After the car hit you, you say the car left, correct? The car is not there?”

“Nah, the car is not there,” Ali replied. “I need to go to the hospital.”

Ali died of his injuries Aug. 10, seven weeks after the incident.

Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help to find the driver who struck 58-year-old Frank Ali on June 20th in Pompano Beach and fled the scene. Read more: https://t.co/TqSFgoW8V9 pic.twitter.com/GzAjrdjgE5 — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) August 14, 2018

Tuesday evening, deputies passed out fliers with Ali’s face near Akel Market in their search for information that will lead them to the driver responsible.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

