911 call made by man clinging onto car hood released

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Audio from the 911 call a man made while clinging onto the hood of a speeding car has been released.

The viral video of the man holding on for dear life on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 has been seen more than one million times. 7News aired exclusive video from inside the vehicle, and now we’re hearing the 911 call he made for the first time.

“Stop the car now! Stop the car, you’re going fast!” said Junior Francis, as he desperately pleaded to the woman driving.

The man could be seen on the video gripping the car as he held a phone speaking with a 911 operator.

“Bruh, I think she’s going toward the 95, and I’m on top of the car! I’m scared as hell right now,” he said.

The driver, Patresha Isidore, said a rocky relationship led to the bizarre scene.

“That guy is crazy,” she said. “He won’t leave me alone. We broke up eight months ago.”

Isidore insisted she did nothing wrong during the entire ordeal.

“He had plenty of time to get off the car. He didn’t want to stop,” she said.

Isidore was eventually arrested near Southwest 39th Street and 32nd Avenue and hauled off to jail to be charged with culpable negligence.

