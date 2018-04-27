911 call issue in Broward County resolved

(WSVN) - An issue affecting calls to 911 in most of Broward County has been resolved.

County officials tweeted out just before 2 p.m. that the issue had been resolved.

Early in the day, Friday, the 911 system was “abandoning” the caller due to an issue. Officials said that 911 call-takers were able to see the incoming calls and were immediately calling them back during the issue

Every city in Broward County, except Coral Springs and Plantation, was effected by the issue.

It is unknown what was behind the issue.

The 911 call issue has been resolved. No impact to the radio system or computer-aided dispatch. Call takers attempted to return all calls that went into the abandoned queue. An after-action report will be generated and shared. — Broward County 911 (@911Broward) April 27, 2018

