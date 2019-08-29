91 U-Haul facilities offering free storage to Florida residents ahead of Dorian

(WSVN) - As Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida, 91 U-Haul locations are offering free storage to Florida residents.
The locations are offering 30 days free self-storage units an U-Box containers to residents who stand to be impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
“Thousands of residents are preparing their homes for the approaching storm,” said Cal Conner, U-Haul Company of Eastern Florida president. “Hurricanes create an immediate need for secure locations where residents can store the belongings they want to protect.
People seeking more information about the 30 days free disaster relief or needing to make self-storage arrangements should contact the nearest participating facility.
Below is a list of the locations in alphabetical order by city:
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Altamonte Springs
598 W. Hwy. 436
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
(407) 788-2815
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mayport
1650 Mayport Road
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
(904) 249-9934
U-Haul of Bradenton (U-Box only)
3602 14th St. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 747-3744
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Brooksville
15334 Cortez Blvd.
Brooksville, FL 34613
(352) 799-0591
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spring Hill
13416 Cortez Blvd.
Brooksville, FL 34613
(352) 596-6825
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sunset Point / U.S. 19
23917 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.
Clearwater, FL 33765
(727) 796-2132
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Coconut Creek
5431 Johnson Road
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
(954) 428-7369
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Daytona Beach (U-Box only)
700 W. International Speedway Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 252-1834
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Debary
2861 Enterprise Road
Debary, FL 32713
(386) 668-9409
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Eustis
15519 W. U.S. Hwy. 441
Eustis, FL 32726
(352) 483-1577
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Amelia Island
1830 S. 8th St.
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
(904) 491-6966
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Broward Blvd.
2800 W. Broward Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
(954) 584-1500
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fort Pierce
3626 S. U.S. Hwy. 1
Fort Pierce, FL 34982
(772) 464-9400
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Colonial Blvd.
4457 Kernel Circle
Fort Myers, FL 33916
(239) 274-9190
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Fort Myers
11401 S. Cleveland Ave.
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 939-3686
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Gainesville
4821 NW 6th St.
Gainesville, FL 32609
(352) 415-8437
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hialeah
6150 W. 20th Ave.
Hialeah, FL 33016
(305) 556-0562
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Homestead
1050 N. Flagler Ave.
Homestead, FL 33030
(305) 248-2505
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hudson
14906 U.S. 19
Hudson, FL 34667
(727) 862-2572
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Moon Lake
10601 State Road 52
Hudson, FL 34669
(727) 856-1633
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Argyle
8115 Blanding Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32244
(904) 573-7940
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Jacksonville
400 W. Ashley St.
Jacksonville, FL 32202
(904) 358-9909
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Edgewood Ave.
1651 W. Edgewood Ave.
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 764-2516
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jacksonville Heights
9422 103rd St.
Jacksonville, FL 32210
(904) 772-8592
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mandarin
11490 San Jose Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32223
(904) 292-9404
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Normandy Blvd.
5481 Normandy Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 786-2424
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Oak Hill
7052 103rd St.
Jacksonville, FL 32210
(904) 573-8912
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Phillips & Emerson
3435 Phillips Hwy.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 398-3016
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Regency
9411 Atlantic Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32225
(904) 720-1932
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Jacksonville
5630 Phillips Hwy.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 731-1383
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Wesconnett
6805 103rd St.
Jacksonville, FL 32210
(904) 772-8207
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westside Jacksonville
6100 Blanding Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32244
(904) 772-8704
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Key Largo
103530 Overseas Hwy.
Key Largo, FL 33037
(305) 451-0677
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Belcher Road
2180 Belcher Road S.
Largo, FL 33771
(727) 531-1072
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Largo
13564 66th St. N.
Largo, FL 33771
(727) 536-7849
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Starkey Road
12420 Starkey Road
Largo, FL 33773
(727) 584-1660
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Walsingham Park
13240 Walsingham Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 596-0765
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Square
10128 U.S. Hwy. 441
Leesburg, FL 34788
(352) 728-4058
U-Haul Storage of Leesburg
29008 U.S. Hwy. 27
Leesburg, FL 34748
(352) 314-2703
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Longwood
650 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd.
Longwood, FL 32750
(407) 339-0414
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Margate
1700 N. State Road 7
Margate, FL 33063
(954) 973-2440
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Doral
8700 NW 77th Court
Medley, FL 33166
(305) 805-7109
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Melbourne
438 N. Harbor City Blvd.
Melbourne, FL 32935
(321) 254-7933
U-Haul Storage of Melbourne
376 N. Harbor City Blvd.
Melbourne, FL 32935
(321) 757-9580
U-Haul Moving & Storage at 36th St.
2460 NW 36th St.
Miami, FL 33142
(305) 634-0673
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dade County
5341 NW 7th Ave.
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 795-1170
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dadeland
6701 S. Dixie Hwy.
Miami, FL 33143
(305) 661-2182
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dolphin
10895 NW 21st St.
Miami, FL 33172
(305) 406-1006
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Greater Miami
1000 NE 1st Ave.
Miami, FL 33132
(305) 358-9291
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Miami Gardens
18400 NW 27th Ave.
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
(305) 624-9344
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Naples
2001 E. Tamiami Trail
Naples, FL 34112
(239) 774-5599
U-Haul Moving & Storage of New Port Richey
5631 U.S. Hwy. 19
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 842-8415
U-Haul Storage of New Port Richey
6118 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 848-2598
U-Haul Moving & Storage of New Smyrna
500 Turnbull Bay Road
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
(386) 423-9139
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cape Coral and North Fort Myers
16901 N. Cleveland Ave.
North Fort Myers, FL 33903
(239) 567-9179
U-Haul of North Miami Beach
2269 NE 163rd St.
North Miami Beach, FL 33162
(305) 947-9833
U-Haul Storage of North Miami Beach
2100 NE 162nd St.
North Miami Beach, FL 33162
(305) 947-6461
U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Port
5055 Pan American Blvd.
North Port, FL 34287
(941) 426-6464
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Ocala
505 SW 17th St.
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 867-8442
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Ocala
5555 S. Pine Ave.
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 368-7003
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Orange Park
701 Blanding Blvd.
Orange Park, FL 32065
(904) 276-9530
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gatorland
14651 Gatorland Drive
Orlando, FL 32837
(407) 857-7867
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hunters Creek
13301 S. Orange Blossom Trail
Orlando, FL 32837
(407) 888-8279
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Nona
7800 Narcoossee Road
Orlando, FL 32822
(407) 374-1629
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Maitland Blvd.
7803 N. Orange Blossom Trail
Orlando, FL 32810
(407) 578-2500
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palm Bay
4703 Babcock St. NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
(321) 473-3681
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palm Harbor
30750 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
(727) 771-8058
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pinellas Park
4015 Park Blvd.
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
(727) 545-1723
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sample and Powerline
2150 W. Sample Road
Pompano Beach, FL 33073
(954) 946-3711
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sample Road
903 E. Sample Road
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
(954) 781-8660
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jasmine Lakes
10314 U.S. Hwy. 19
Port Richey, FL 34668
(727) 233-8522
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cocoa
213 Dixie Lane
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 632-7874
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Saint Augustine
3524 U.S. Hwy. 1 S.
Saint Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 797-3667
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Park St.
5200 Park St.
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 546-1572
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Tropicana Field
975 2nd Ave. S.
Saint Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 821-0006
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Lake Mary Blvd.
3851 S. Orlando Drive
Sanford, FL 32773
(407) 322-3167
U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Sarasota
7859 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34243
(941) 355-8535
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Sarasota
4861 S. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 921-6605
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Seminole
6249 Seminole Blvd.
Seminole, FL 33772
(727) 393-3569
U-Haul Storage of Spring Hill on Mariner
4194 Mariner Blvd.
Spring Hill, FL 346090
(352) 684-8161
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sunrise
4747 Nob Hill Road
Sunrise, FL 33351
(954) 749-2727
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Citrus Park
6111 Gunn Hwy.
Tampa, FL 33625
(813) 962-7338
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gandy Blvd.
3939 W. Gandy Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33611
(813) 832-5682
U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Tampa
10415 N. Florida Ave.
Tampa, FL 33612
(813) 933-2821
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Westchase
11401 W. Hillsborough Ave.
Tampa, FL 33635
(813) 855-5976
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Tampa
4406 W. Hillsborough Ave.
Tampa, FL 33614
(813) 873-2333
U-Haul Moving & Storage at West Waters Ave.
5404 W. Waters Ave.
Tampa, FL 33634
(813) 249-9677
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Titusville
2070 Garden St.
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9944
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Park FL
2033 S. State Road 7
West Park, FL 33023
(954) 962-3776
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Five Points
2801 N. Dixie Hwy.
Wilton Manors, FL 33334
(954) 563-2410
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Semoran Blvd.
2055 State Road 436
Winter Park, FL 32792
(407) 678-4467
