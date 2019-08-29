91 U-Haul facilities offering free storage to Florida residents ahead of Dorian

(WSVN) - As Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida, 91 U-Haul locations are offering free storage to Florida residents.

The locations are offering 30 days free self-storage units an U-Box containers to residents who stand to be impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

“Thousands of residents are preparing their homes for the approaching storm,” said Cal Conner, U-Haul Company of Eastern Florida president. “Hurricanes create an immediate need for secure locations where residents can store the belongings they want to protect.

People seeking more information about the 30 days free disaster relief or needing to make self-storage arrangements should contact the nearest participating facility.

Below is a list of the locations in alphabetical order by city:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Altamonte Springs

598 W. Hwy. 436

Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

(407) 788-2815

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mayport

1650 Mayport Road

Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

(904) 249-9934

U-Haul of Bradenton (U-Box only)

3602 14th St. W.

Bradenton, FL 34205

(941) 747-3744

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Brooksville

15334 Cortez Blvd.

Brooksville, FL 34613

(352) 799-0591

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spring Hill

13416 Cortez Blvd.

Brooksville, FL 34613

(352) 596-6825

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sunset Point / U.S. 19

23917 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.

Clearwater, FL 33765

(727) 796-2132

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Coconut Creek

5431 Johnson Road

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

(954) 428-7369

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Daytona Beach (U-Box only)

700 W. International Speedway Blvd.

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

(386) 252-1834

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Debary

2861 Enterprise Road

Debary, FL 32713

(386) 668-9409

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Eustis

15519 W. U.S. Hwy. 441

Eustis, FL 32726

(352) 483-1577

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Amelia Island

1830 S. 8th St.

Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

(904) 491-6966

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Broward Blvd.

2800 W. Broward Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

(954) 584-1500

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fort Pierce

3626 S. U.S. Hwy. 1

Fort Pierce, FL 34982

(772) 464-9400

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Colonial Blvd.

4457 Kernel Circle

Fort Myers, FL 33916

(239) 274-9190

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Fort Myers

11401 S. Cleveland Ave.

Fort Myers, FL 33907

(239) 939-3686

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Gainesville

4821 NW 6th St.

Gainesville, FL 32609

(352) 415-8437

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hialeah

6150 W. 20th Ave.

Hialeah, FL 33016

(305) 556-0562

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Homestead

1050 N. Flagler Ave.

Homestead, FL 33030

(305) 248-2505

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hudson

14906 U.S. 19

Hudson, FL 34667

(727) 862-2572

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Moon Lake

10601 State Road 52

Hudson, FL 34669

(727) 856-1633

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Argyle

8115 Blanding Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32244

(904) 573-7940

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Jacksonville

400 W. Ashley St.

Jacksonville, FL 32202

(904) 358-9909

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Edgewood Ave.

1651 W. Edgewood Ave.

Jacksonville, FL 32208

(904) 764-2516

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jacksonville Heights

9422 103rd St.

Jacksonville, FL 32210

(904) 772-8592

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mandarin

11490 San Jose Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32223

(904) 292-9404

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Normandy Blvd.

5481 Normandy Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32205

(904) 786-2424

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Oak Hill

7052 103rd St.

Jacksonville, FL 32210

(904) 573-8912

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Phillips & Emerson

3435 Phillips Hwy.

Jacksonville, FL 32207

(904) 398-3016

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Regency

9411 Atlantic Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32225

(904) 720-1932

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Jacksonville

5630 Phillips Hwy.

Jacksonville, FL 32207

(904) 731-1383

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Wesconnett

6805 103rd St.

Jacksonville, FL 32210

(904) 772-8207

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westside Jacksonville

6100 Blanding Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32244

(904) 772-8704

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Key Largo

103530 Overseas Hwy.

Key Largo, FL 33037

(305) 451-0677

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Belcher Road

2180 Belcher Road S.

Largo, FL 33771

(727) 531-1072

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Largo

13564 66th St. N.

Largo, FL 33771

(727) 536-7849

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Starkey Road

12420 Starkey Road

Largo, FL 33773

(727) 584-1660

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Walsingham Park

13240 Walsingham Road

Largo, FL 33774

(727) 596-0765

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Square

10128 U.S. Hwy. 441

Leesburg, FL 34788

(352) 728-4058

U-Haul Storage of Leesburg

29008 U.S. Hwy. 27

Leesburg, FL 34748

(352) 314-2703

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Longwood

650 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd.

Longwood, FL 32750

(407) 339-0414

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Margate

1700 N. State Road 7

Margate, FL 33063

(954) 973-2440

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Doral

8700 NW 77th Court

Medley, FL 33166

(305) 805-7109

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Melbourne

438 N. Harbor City Blvd.

Melbourne, FL 32935

(321) 254-7933

U-Haul Storage of Melbourne

376 N. Harbor City Blvd.

Melbourne, FL 32935

(321) 757-9580

U-Haul Moving & Storage at 36th St.

2460 NW 36th St.

Miami, FL 33142

(305) 634-0673

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dade County

5341 NW 7th Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 795-1170

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dadeland

6701 S. Dixie Hwy.

Miami, FL 33143

(305) 661-2182

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dolphin

10895 NW 21st St.

Miami, FL 33172

(305) 406-1006

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Greater Miami

1000 NE 1st Ave.

Miami, FL 33132

(305) 358-9291

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Miami Gardens

18400 NW 27th Ave.

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

(305) 624-9344

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Naples

2001 E. Tamiami Trail

Naples, FL 34112

(239) 774-5599

U-Haul Moving & Storage of New Port Richey

5631 U.S. Hwy. 19

New Port Richey, FL 34652

(727) 842-8415

U-Haul Storage of New Port Richey

6118 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.

New Port Richey, FL 34652

(727) 848-2598

U-Haul Moving & Storage of New Smyrna

500 Turnbull Bay Road

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

(386) 423-9139

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cape Coral and North Fort Myers

16901 N. Cleveland Ave.

North Fort Myers, FL 33903

(239) 567-9179

U-Haul of North Miami Beach

2269 NE 163rd St.

North Miami Beach, FL 33162

(305) 947-9833

U-Haul Storage of North Miami Beach

2100 NE 162nd St.

North Miami Beach, FL 33162

(305) 947-6461

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Port

5055 Pan American Blvd.

North Port, FL 34287

(941) 426-6464

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Ocala

505 SW 17th St.

Ocala, FL 34471

(352) 867-8442

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Ocala

5555 S. Pine Ave.

Ocala, FL 34480

(352) 368-7003

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Orange Park

701 Blanding Blvd.

Orange Park, FL 32065

(904) 276-9530

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gatorland

14651 Gatorland Drive

Orlando, FL 32837

(407) 857-7867

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hunters Creek

13301 S. Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando, FL 32837

(407) 888-8279

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Nona

7800 Narcoossee Road

Orlando, FL 32822

(407) 374-1629

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Maitland Blvd.

7803 N. Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando, FL 32810

(407) 578-2500

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palm Bay

4703 Babcock St. NE

Palm Bay, FL 32905

(321) 473-3681

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palm Harbor

30750 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.

Palm Harbor, FL 34684

(727) 771-8058

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pinellas Park

4015 Park Blvd.

Pinellas Park, FL 33781

(727) 545-1723

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sample and Powerline

2150 W. Sample Road

Pompano Beach, FL 33073

(954) 946-3711

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sample Road

903 E. Sample Road

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

(954) 781-8660

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jasmine Lakes

10314 U.S. Hwy. 19

Port Richey, FL 34668

(727) 233-8522

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cocoa

213 Dixie Lane

Rockledge, FL 32955

(321) 632-7874

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Saint Augustine

3524 U.S. Hwy. 1 S.

Saint Augustine, FL 32086

(904) 797-3667

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Park St.

5200 Park St.

Saint Petersburg, FL 33709

(727) 546-1572

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Tropicana Field

975 2nd Ave. S.

Saint Petersburg, FL 33705

(727) 821-0006

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Lake Mary Blvd.

3851 S. Orlando Drive

Sanford, FL 32773

(407) 322-3167

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Sarasota

7859 N. Tamiami Trail

Sarasota, FL 34243

(941) 355-8535

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Sarasota

4861 S. Tamiami Trail

Sarasota, FL 34231

(941) 921-6605

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Seminole

6249 Seminole Blvd.

Seminole, FL 33772

(727) 393-3569

U-Haul Storage of Spring Hill on Mariner

4194 Mariner Blvd.

Spring Hill, FL 346090

(352) 684-8161

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sunrise

4747 Nob Hill Road

Sunrise, FL 33351

(954) 749-2727

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Citrus Park

6111 Gunn Hwy.

Tampa, FL 33625

(813) 962-7338

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gandy Blvd.

3939 W. Gandy Blvd.

Tampa, FL 33611

(813) 832-5682

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Tampa

10415 N. Florida Ave.

Tampa, FL 33612

(813) 933-2821

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Westchase

11401 W. Hillsborough Ave.

Tampa, FL 33635

(813) 855-5976

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Tampa

4406 W. Hillsborough Ave.

Tampa, FL 33614

(813) 873-2333

U-Haul Moving & Storage at West Waters Ave.

5404 W. Waters Ave.

Tampa, FL 33634

(813) 249-9677

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Titusville

2070 Garden St.

Titusville, FL 32796

(321) 269-9944

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Park FL

2033 S. State Road 7

West Park, FL 33023

(954) 962-3776

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Five Points

2801 N. Dixie Hwy.

Wilton Manors, FL 33334

(954) 563-2410

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Semoran Blvd.

2055 State Road 436

Winter Park, FL 32792

(407) 678-4467

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.