SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was an unexpected present a week before Christmas, as a little boy left the hospital weeks after being struck by a suspected drunk driver.

Hospital staff at Kendall Regional Pediatric Center gave a warm send off to the unsuspecting young patient.

Nine-year-old Adrian Jimenez spent the last month in the hospital.

Back on Nov. 16 he was riding in the car with his father when a suspected drunk driver rammed into their vehicle.

Adrian suffered a severe bowel injury that left him unable to eat and, at times, speak. Even then, he left a lasting impression on the hospital staff.

“Everybody came out just to celebrate, celebrate life, celebrate him, celebrate his bravery, his strength, and he’s made more of a difference in our lives than we’ve made in his,” said a pediatric nurse.

On Thursday, after back to back surgeries, Dr. Michael Renda, Pediatric Trauma Surgeon at Kendal Regional Medical Center said, “His bowels are working, he’s eating, he’s up and doing great, so we’re going to get home for Christmas.”

This incredible news was a shock to Adrian’s father.

“I’ve been really worried about his situation over here, so I’ve been calling every day and checking to see what’s going on with the doctors,” said Elliot Jimenez.

He arrived for what he thought would be a routine follow up.

“Oh, my gosh. The most amazing feeling ever. For us, like family, we need to be together,” said Jimenez.

It was a tearful surprise for the 9-yea-old who’s had one thing on his mind all month.

“Oh, my God. He wants to decorate the Christmas tree, and you bet we’re gonna do it,” said Jimenez.

