9-year-old Minnesota boy bit by shark in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A young boy is recovering after a shark attack in Miami Beach.

Nine-year-old Jay was with his family visiting from Minnesota when, his mom said, he was bitten by a shark.

The family was waiting for their hotel room to be available so they decided to check out the beach near Second Street, Sunday morning.

That’s when their vacation took a turn for the worst.

“When he stood up he said, ‘Ow,’ and there was just a chunk missing from his shoulder — and I’m talking horror film gore,” his mom said. “I tried not to freak out, I scooped him up, I ran up the beach and two nurses were actually there so they were applying pressure and then the paramedics came very quickly.”

The boy’s mother praised her son for how he reacted to the attack.

“He was so brave,” she said. “He was a rockstar.”

According to Jay’s mother, it was his first time going to a beach.

She said the shark didn’t look big and they weren’t in deep water.

Jay is currently in the ICU recovering and is expected to be released later Monday morning.

