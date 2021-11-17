SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a suspect who shot at a 9-year-old and her father in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The drive-by shooting took place along State Road 874, near Killian Parkway, just after 9 p.m., Tuesday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the victim and her father were traveling in their vehicle when a white Ford Mustang pulled up beside them and shot at the father.

The father was not injured but then the gunman fired at the 9-year-old girl.

The child did not sustain life-threatening injuries and is recovering after being transported to Kendall Regional’s Trauma Center.

The search for the shooter continues.

If you have any information on this drive-by shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

