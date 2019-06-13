9-year-old hospitalized after burning 30% of lower body in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 9-year-old girl in Fort Lauderdale has been rushed to the hospital after, officials said, she suffered burns to 30% of her lower body.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Northwest Eighth Street and 17th Avenue, Thursday night.

Officials said the girl had a lighter and rubbing alcohol with her at the time of the incident.

Rescue crews transported the child to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

The 9-year-old will be transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Burn Center for further treatment.

The incident has been ruled an accident, according to fire officials.

The parents will not face any charges.

