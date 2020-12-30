9-year-old Homestead boy returns home after months of treatment for rare disease

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 9-year-old boy from Homestead underwent months of exhausting treatments for a rare disease. Now, he is saying goodbye to the staff at a children’s hospital that helped save his life.

Julian Morales was diagnosed with a rare form of bone marrow failure.

After months of treatment at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Morales was discharged.

He rang the bell, which means he completed his treatment.

He and his family have spent the holidays in the hospital.

Morales underwent four painful bone marrow transplants, chemotherapy and radiation.

Before they return to their home in Homestead, they have to make sure Morales doesn’t reject the bone marrow, but so far, so good.

Morales’ family started a campaign called Swab to Save to encourage bone marrow donations.

The young boy’s family wants more people to get swabbed and find out if they can be bone marrow matches for other children and save lives.

Visit their Instagram page, @SwabtoSave, to find out more.

