9-year-old Florida girl dies from coronavirus

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A 9-year-old Putnam County girl has died from the coronavirus, according to Florida Department of Health records.

The girl’s death was counted July 28.

The girl’s case was not travel-related, and she did not come into contact with a known case. It is also unclear if she had pre-existing conditions which made her vulnerable to the disease.

The girl is the youngest known fatality from the virus in the state.

The girl’s death follows the deaths of two 11-year-old children in Broward and Miami-Dade from the virus. Their deaths were reported earlier this month.

The FDOH reported 10,249 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 389,868.

