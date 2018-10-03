9-year-old boy accused of bringing gun to Lauderhill school placed under house arrest

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A 9-year-old boy accused of bringing a loaded gun to school has been sentenced to house arrest.

A judge sentenced the child to home detention for 21 days, Wednesday, after he was accused of taking the gun to Lauderhill Paul Turner Elementary School the previous day.

The judge said the boy must wear a GPS monitor and cannot have any contact with the three classmates he is accused of threatening. The third-grader must also undergo an evaluation from a psychologist and cannot return to the school, which is moving to expel him.

The child is accused of pointing the weapon at three students in class, saying, “You see this? This is a real gun.” Police said he referenced being bullied during the incident.

The weapon was taken away by a school resource officer, who was called into the classroom by faculty.

The family’s attorney told 7News the boy has been enduring bullying since last year, and said his mother had recently reached out to the school about students picking on her child.

Parents found out about the incident after the school’s principal sent out a robocall.

“One of our students reported that another student was in possession of a gun on campus. School staff and our School Resource Officer immediately investigated and safely resolved the situation,” said Principal Richard Garrick in the call.

“This can’t happen. I mean, with a kid this young bringing a gun to school, I mean, parents need to be speaking to their kids more about this type of — I mean this is wrong,” said parent Alex Zartha.

Child protective services have been notified and are looking into the case.

