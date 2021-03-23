9-year-old bitten by shark, mother share ordeal; boy released from hospital

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 9-year-old boy from Minnesota who was bitten by a shark over the weekend is sharing what happened on that day while out of the hospital.

Jay, the boy who was bitten, could be seen with his arm in a bandage while speaking about the attack. He has been released from the hospital and is back with his family at their Miami Beach hotel room.

“Bite! Bite! Bite! This shark is trying to eat me,” Jay said.

Jay received more than 100 stitches on his shoulder due to the shark’s bite on Sunday. Kristine Weiskopfs, the boy’s mother, said they were in waist-deep water for about 10 minutes when Jay was bit.

“Unbelievable, just something out of a movie,” she said. “Held his hand, he fell forward. I lifted him up and just a big chunk missing.”

Weiskopfs grabbed her son and rushed him to the shore while bystanders called 911 for help. Jay was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to treat his injuries.

“‘Mom, a shark tried to eat me, and I need a Band-Aid,'” Weiskopfs said as she remembered what her son said. “We got very lucky. We got very lucky. We love him so much.”

“He was scary, and then, he’s trying to hurt,” Jay said.

Doctors said Jay is expected to be OK, and they will allow Jay to return home with his family on Wednesday.

