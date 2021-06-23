MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida students were honored for their perfect attendance.

Nine Miami-Dade County seniors were given awards during a ceremony at Miami-Dade County School Board headquarters in downtown Miami, Wednesday morning.

They never missed a day of school in 12 or 13 years.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho congratulated them for their dedication.

“You are truly an inspiration, and your diligence, perseverance and this sheer determination will go a long way in your lives, so congratulations, I am very proud of you,” Carvalho said.

The graduates attended Doral Senior High School, Miami Springs Senior High School and the School for Advanced Studies.

