10 injured after transit bus crashes into building in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took ten people to the hospital after a Miami-Dade Transit bus crashed into a building in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Northwest Second Avenue and 54th Street, at around 9 a.m., Sunday.

The exact cause of the crash is not known. However, a pickup truck was also involved in the collision.

Officials said 10 people were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, seven passengers, the bus driver and the two occupants in the the truck. The latter two victims were taken to Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries.

The intersection of Northwest Second Avenue and 54th Street remains closed to traffic in all directions indefinitely. Police urged drivers to avoid the area.

