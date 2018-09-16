9 injured after bus crashes into building in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Nine people have been rushed to the hospital after a bus crashed into a building in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews rushed to the scene near Northwest Second Avenue and 54th Street, Sunday morning.

Fire Rescue said nine people were transported to the hospital. The conditions of the victims are not known. However two people were rushed as trauma alerts.

The exact cause of the crash is not known. However, an SUV was also involved in the collision.

