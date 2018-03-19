9 hospitalized after chain-reaction crash in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A chain-reaction crash involving six vehicles sent nine people to the hospital and closed several lanes along State Road 7 in Plantation.

Plantation Police and Fire Rescue are on the scene of the crash along the southbound lanes of the roadway, just north of Broward Boulevard, Monday afternoon.

All but one lane is open to traffic. Officials advised motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene as a tow truck driver prepared to take away some of the vehicles involved in the crash.

Officials have transported the injured to a nearby hospital.

