MIAMI (WSVN) - A fire that tore through an apartment building in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood damaged two units and left nine people without a home.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Southwest 10th Street and Ninth Avenue in East Little Havana, Monday.

Officials said eight adults and one child were displaced.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins visited the residents on Tuesday to offer help.

“We spoke with the downstairs neighbors, and they’re all safe. Everybody’s safe, is what they told me, but they have no electricity, so of course, that means they don’t have any hot water, no lights at night,” said Higgins, “so they’re busy cleaning up a little bit from some of the water that I’m sure the fire department used to put the fire out last night, but given the bad situation, they appear in very good spirits.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.