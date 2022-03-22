MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for an elderly man missing out of Miami.

City of Miami Police said 88-year-old Elga-Jean Jean was last seen in the Little Haiti area at 9 a.m., Tuesday.

We need assistance locating 88 yr-old Elga-Jean Jean who has been reported missing today 3/22/22 from the #LittleHaitiMiami area. He is 6’0” & 190 lbs. Unknown condition. He also suffers from Alzheimer’s. Please call 305-579-6111/305-603-6300 w/info. pic.twitter.com/LRLK9IdeU6 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 22, 2022

He stands 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Jean has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said he has Alzheimer’s disease.

Anyone with information on Jean’s whereabouts is urged to call the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

