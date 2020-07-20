87 sea turtles rescued from storm drain near Clearwater Marine Aquarium

(WSVN) - Eighty-seven sea turtle hatchlings were rescued from a storm drain by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

The aquarium’s sea turtle patrol team saved the disoriented baby turtles with the help of the local fire department on Thursday.

They were then check out at the aquarium.

Since they were healthy, the team took them back to the beach and they were safely released that night.

