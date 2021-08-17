TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of students in a Florida county are under quarantine after testing positive or being exposed to COVID-19.

Fox 13 reports that 8,400 students and 307 staff members are under quarantine in Hillsborough County.

This comes after the district reported on Monday that 5,599 students were in quarantine and 929 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Officials now say they are tracking 1,485 student and staff cases dating back to August 2, of which 399 student cases and 88 staff cases were reported Monday, along with another 198 student cases and 26 staff cases reported Tuesday.

School began in the county on Aug. 10.

The district’s policy is to quarantine students for at least seven days after close, un-masked contact, though vaccinated students do not have to quarantine unless they show symptoms.

Masks are mandatory. However, in order to comply with the governor’s executive order, parents can opt their kids out of the mandate.

Fox 13 reports that the school board has scheduled an emergency meeting for Wednesday to discuss the number of quarantines.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.