HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located an 84-year-old man who went missing in Homestead.

According to Homestead Police, Ramon Padilla was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Northwest Fourth Street in Homestead around 5:30 p.m., Tuesday.

He was located safe overnight, Wednesday.

