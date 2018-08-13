83-year-old man with dementia missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - An 83-year-old man went missing Sunday in Miami.

Miami Police said Frank Hooks went missing from 1001 NW 54th St. and was last seen wearing a green and blue jacket with a white/brown T-shirt and red/orange pants with black sneakers.

Hooks is a black male who sands 5-feet 8-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Hooks has also been diagnosed with dementia

If you have any information, please contact the Miami Police Department Missing Persons Detail at 305-603-6300.

