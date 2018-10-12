826 temporarily shut down after crash, 1 injured

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Palmetto Expressway was temporarily shut down Friday morning, following a bad crash.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene along SR-826 near Northwest 74th Street.

According to officials, one person was injured and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Troopers temporarily blocked the northbound lanes on SR-826. However, it has since reopened.

