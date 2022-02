MIAMI (WSVN) - An 82-year-old man from Miami who went missing has been found safe.

Investigators said Carl Martinez had been last seen leaving his assisted living facility, Saturday morning.

He was last seen wearing an olive green long-sleeve shirt, khaki pants and possibly with a walking cane.

Update: Mr. Martinez has been located in good condition. https://t.co/MsSFYBbJR4 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 6, 2022

