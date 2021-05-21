82-year-old Miami man missing for nearly 2 months found safe

MIAMI (WSVN) - An 82-year-old Miami man who remained missing for nearly two months has been safely recovered, police said.

According to City of Miami Police, Freddie Wooten had been last seen April 1 along the 1300 block of Northwest 55th Terrace.

Wooten stands 6 feet tall, is disabled and uses a wheelchair.

UPDATE: Mr. Freddie Wooten has been safely recovered. A special thanks to those who retweeted the post. https://t.co/0DsOrgPKps — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 22, 2021

Friday night, officials confirmed he was found safe.

