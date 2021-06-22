CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida couple is proving that love is worth the wait and that it’s never too late to find the right one.

Faye Albert, 78, and Gene Yaffee, 81, exchanged vows in front of loved ones at the Palace Coral Gables, Tuesday.

The couple met on eHarmony 13 years ago.

“I’m just delighted to be marrying Gene,” Albert said. “We’ve been together for a long time, and I’m delighted to be his wife.”

“She is very beautiful, not only physically but emotionally, in every way,” Yaffee said. “I’m just grateful that I’ve met her even if it was this late in life.”

The newlyweds have yet to decide on a plan for their honeymoon.

