80-year-old woman missing from Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a South Florida woman who disappeared in Miami.

According to Miami Police, 80-year-old Marta De Blanco was reported missing after she was last seen on Sunday.

Officials said she was last seen near Southwest 26th Lane and 23rd Avenue in Miami.

She was wearing a white, long-sleeve shirt and olive green pants.

Police confirmed that De Blanco has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

If you’ve seen De Blanco, call Miami Police at (305) 603-6420.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.