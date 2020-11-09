80-year-old Miami woman who went missing found safe

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are have located an elderly woman who went missing from a City of Miami neighborhood.

According to Miami Police, 80-year-old Yvonne Luc had been last seen near Northwest 19th Lane and Third Avenue, at around noon, Monday.

UPDATE: Yvonne Luc has been safely recovered. Thank you. https://t.co/EXbcUIkPrb — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 10, 2020

Officials said Luc, who has dementia, had been last seen wearing a green shirt, black pants and a white hat.

Just after 8 p.m., police confirmed in a tweet that Luc has been safely recovered.

